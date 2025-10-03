Saudi German Health Strengthens Relationship With Mayo Clinic, Becoming Largest Group Of Mayo Clinic Care Network Members In The Region

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ajman, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the region's leading healthcare providers and pioneer in advancing medical excellence across the region, today announced a major expansion of its relationship with Mayo Clinic; with Saudi German Hospital Ajman officially joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network.







Leaders from Saudi German Health and Mayo Clinic Care Network mark a historic milestone in Ajman, celebrating the launch of a new era of healthcare excellence in the UAE.

With this announcement, SGH cements its position as the largest group of Mayo Clinic Care Network members in the region, reflecting the group's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare standards and delivering exceptional outcomes in the UAE, KSA & Beyond.

The announcement was made during a landmark ceremony held at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman, under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi (Chairman of the Court of H.H. the ruler of Ajman), alongside senior leaders from Saudi German Health and Mayo Clinic.

“By working with Mayo Clinic, we are combining our strengths to create a future where exceptional healthcare is accessible to all. Together, we are ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care, right here at home. This is a direct reflection of SGH promise of Caring Like Family,” said Makarem Sobhi Al-Batterjee, President & Vice Chairman, Saudi German Health.

Today, Saudi German Health is proud to be the largest Mayo Clinic Care Network member in the region. By 2030, the company's vision with this large new ecosystem is to be the number 1 private healthcare provider in Medical Quality and Excellence in the UAE and the Arab World, said Makarem Sobhi Al-Batterjee.

Over the next three years, six additional SGH hospitals across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, creating an unprecedented ecosystem of shared expertise.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Health UAE, added: "This relationship places SGH Ajman at the forefront of innovation in patient care. It enables us to combine global expertise with local insight, delivering solutions that improve lives and transform communities in alignment with the UAE's healthcare vision. For us, 'A New Era of Healthcare Excellence' is a reality we are committed to delivering."

This initiative will directly enhance patient care in key specialties including Cardiology - a specialty most critical to the healthcare needs of the UAE community.

"Our relationship with Saudi German Health reflects a deep commitment to advancing care through knowledge sharing and clinical transformation," says Dr. Eric Moore, medical director, Mayo Clinic International, and chair of head and neck surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "Together, we are elevating healthcare standards and delivering meaningful value for patients and communities throughout the Middle East."

Looking ahead, the relationship will also introduce specialty-based clinical transformation programs, beginning with cardiovascular care, a critical priority for the region's healthcare landscape. Mayo Clinic experts will conduct annual evaluations at SGH hub hospitals, co-developing transformation roadmaps to improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and leadership capabilities. These learnings will be shared across the SGH network to ensure consistent world-class standards.

SGH and Mayo Clinic's relationship reflects a simple but powerful idea: when global expertise and local passion unite, extraordinary healthcare becomes possible.

About Saudi German Health

Saudi German Health (SGH) is one of the largest private healthcare providers in the Middle East and North Africa, with a growing network of hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and beyond. Guided by its promise of Caring Like Family, SGH is committed to delivering patient-centered care, driving medical excellence, and forging global partnerships that transform healthcare delivery.