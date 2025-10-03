Happy Belly Food Group Announces Appointment Of Dan Haroun To Its Board Of Directors

Mr. Haroun brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience in the food, retail, and restaurant industries, with a proven track record of scaling brands and driving financial performance at both private and publicly traded companies. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Activate Games, a rapidly growing global entertainment company with presence in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Prior to this role, he was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Freshii, where he partnered with the board and management team to navigate through the covid-19 pandemic, and returned the Canadian restaurant division to profitable growth and an exit in 2023. Mr. Haroun also held multiple senior finance leadership positions at Walmart Canada, including Deputy CFO and Vice President of Finance, overseeing large-scale financial and real estate initiatives across the Canadian market while also supporting global growth and profitability projects.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Haroun held senior finance leadership positions at Restaurant Brands International and Tim Hortons, where he served as Vice President - CFO of Global Supply Chain. In this role, he developed deep expertise in procurement, supply chain optimization, and international expansion, supporting the financial strategy of one of the world's largest and well-known restaurant systems. His work supported the scaling of brands while driving cost efficiencies, strengthening supplier partnerships, and enabling consistent operational execution across multiple geographies. This experience provides Mr. Haroun with a blend of financial acumen and operational insight, equipping him to bring immediate value to Happy Belly's operations and growth strategies both in Canada and in the US.

"Dan's extensive experience leading industry recognized brands internationally is a tremendous asset to Happy Belly as we scale our portfolio," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "His unique combination of financial insight, operational expertise, and global industry experience will be invaluable as we execute our disciplined growth strategy, expand our portfolio of emerging restaurant brands, and continue building a scalable, disciplined growth engine to establish Canada's leading restaurant consolidator."

Happy Belly is confident that Mr. Haroun's appointment strengthens its governance and strategic execution capabilities at a pivotal stage of accelerated national and US expansion, providing enhanced leadership as the Company advances its mission to deliver predictable, disciplined growth for shareholders.

Happy Belly Food Group announces that Mark Rechichi has resigned from the Board of Directors to make way for the appointment of Dan Haroun. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Rechichi for his contributions and dedication during his tenure on the Board. Mr. Rechichi has expressed his full support for the Company and its future direction, and he wishes Happy Belly continued success as it advances its growth strategy.

"We are just getting started" , said Sean Black.

The Company announces that it has granted 62,500 stock options (the "Options") to Dan Haroun, Director and independent board member, in accordance with its Option plan. The Options are exercisable at $1.50 per common share (the "Shares") for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and are subject to the following vesting triggers, aligning the Options to the board performance warrants granted in 2021.