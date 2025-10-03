Power Outages Follow Missile-And-Drone Strikes, Situation Worst In Sumy And Chernihiv Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo (National Energy Company of Ukraine) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of enemy missile-and-drone strikes, electricity consumers in several regions are without power as of this morning. The situation remains most severe in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, where damage to energy facilities is the greatest. Emergency restoration work is ongoing,” the statement reads.

In Chernihiv region, scheduled power outages have been temporarily implemented.

As of 9:30 on October 3, electricity consumption in Ukraine corresponds to the previous day's level. This is due to cloudy weather with precipitation in most regions, which reduces the efficiency of household solar power plants, leading to higher reliance on the general energy grid.

“It remains necessary to use electricity sparingly. Please avoid turning on multiple high-power appliances simultaneously between 10:00 and 22:00,” Ukrenergo emphasized.

Earlier reports indicate that in the evening of October 1, Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure in Slavutych, causing outages in the local community, parts of Chernihiv region, and a three-hour total blackout at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. On October 2, Konotop and Shostka districts in Sumy region were partially left without electricity due to Russian attacks.

On October 3, Russia carried out another combined strike on energy facilities, including gas infrastructure.