Russians Intensify Attacks Near Antonivskyi And Railway Bridges In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Colonel Oleksandr Zavtonov, spokesperson for the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“In the defense sector of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy, Russian occupiers are exploiting weather conditions as cover to step up their actions. Over the past three days, we have observed increased intensity of attempted attacks on our positions in the areas of the railway bridge on the left bank of the Dnipro and the Antonivskyi Bridge,” Zavtonov said.

According to him, the enemy is attempting to operate in small infantry groups, counting on the element of surprise. This is fueled by rain, fog, and strong winds in the southern region in recent days. Within this short period, 12 such attacks have been recorded. However, as the spokesperson emphasized, all of them were detected in time and repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

“Ukrainian warriors are holding their positions; there have been no losses or breakthroughs,” Zavtonov underscored.

The spokesperson also noted that Russians are attempting to advance in the island area, taking advantage of the fog. In particular, in the areas of Velykyi Vilkhovyi and Nestryha islands, Ukrainian troops detected and destroyed several enemy groups trying to land.

At the same time, the occupiers are intensifying terror against civilians. In just the past three days, more than 200 strikes on Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure have been recorded, most of which have no military purpose, Zavtonov noted.

“Ukrainian defenders continue to maintain the initiative even under changing weather conditions. The professionalism of our units, the work of intelligence, and the coordinated actions of artillery make it possible not only to repel assaults but also to inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower,” the spokesperson added. From September 30 to October 2 alone, the enemy lost 39 troops and 19 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

Thus, Zavtonov stressed, Russian attempts to exploit weather factors once again proved futile, while the shelling of residential areas only demonstrates their inability to achieve success.

“The warriors of the 30th Corps are demonstrating resilience and readiness to act under any conditions, not allowing the enemy to advance,” Zavtonov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ukrainian military, the situation in the Kherson sector remains under control. Marines have shown how they are destroying Russian shelters on the islands in the Dnipro estuary.

In autumn 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro remains temporarily occupied by Russian forces. At the same time, Ukrainian units keep their positions there.

