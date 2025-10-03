403
Munich Airport Resumes Operations After Drone-Caused Closure
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Munich International airport announced on Friday the resumption of normal operations after dozens of flights were canceled overnight due to the presence of unidentified drones flying over the airport.
In a statement, the airport confirmed that air traffic returned to normal on Friday morning following the suspension of operations and the cancellation of 17 inbound and outbound flights after unidentified drones were detected in the airport's airspace.
The German newspaper Bild quoted airport officials as saying that the drones were sighted during nighttime hours, making it difficult for experts to identify their type or source.
This incident comes amid reports from several European countries, including Denmark, Estonia, Romania, and Poland, of drones flying in their airspace. These countries have pointed fingers at Russia, though Moscow has categorically denied any involvement.
The incident in Munich coincided with a national holiday in Germany marking the 35th anniversary of the country's reunification. (end)
