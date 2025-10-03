7MM Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Forecast Report 2024-2034: Diagnosed Cases To Rise To 230,591 With US Leading And UK Lowest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the IPF market include developing targeted therapies due to rising prevalence in the 7MM, focusing on male and elderly populations, understanding regional trends for strategic planning, and leveraging epidemiological data to enhance product strategies and market penetration.

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the 7MM, diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF are expected to increase from 199,146 cases in 2024 to 230,591 cases in 2034, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.58%. In 2034, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM, with 134,778 cases, whereas the UK will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF with 11,730 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the change in the diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF to changing prevalence trends in Germany, Italy, and the UK as well as the changes in population dynamics in each market over the forecast period.

Environmental factors such as smoking, chronic aspiration, or respiratory infections, combined with advancing age, are the likely driving factors for the pathogenesis of IPF by causing respiratory alveolar epithelial injury (Sankari, Chapman and Ullah, 2024). These factors can cause permanent scarring in the lungs, called fibrosis. Fibrosis can cause the lungs to become thick and stiff over time, which makes it progressively more difficult to breathe (National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, 2023).

Classic features of IPF include the gradual onset of shortness of breath, known as progressive dyspnea, and a dry, nonproductive cough (National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, 2023; Sankari, Chapman and Ullah, 2024; Moreno Diaz, Caballeria and Sellar Torres, 2025). However, some patients may stay asymptomatic for a long time. The development of the disease involves a complex interplay of genetic and immunological factors (Moreno Diaz, Caballeria and Sellar Torres, 2025).

The risk for IPF is higher in smokers or those with a family history of IPF (National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, 2023). Research studies indicate that IPF risk increases with advancing age, and the prevalence of IPF is higher in males compared to females (Raghu et al., 2006, 2014, 2016; Agabiti et al., 2014; Natsuizaka et al., 2014; Harari et al., 2016; Strongman, Kausar and Maher, 2018; Navaratnam and Hubbard, 2019; Kreuter et al., 2022; Fan et al., 2024; Gupta et al., 2024).

Scope



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for IPF in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF, segmented by sex and age (18 years and older) in these markets. This epidemiology forecast for IPF is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles.

The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF across these markets. The epidemiology model corresponding to this report additionally provides the diagnosed incident cases of IPF, segmented by sex and age (18 years and older).

Reasons to Buy



The Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) epidemiology series will allow you to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global IPF market.

Quantify patient populations in the global IPF market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans. Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for IPF therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for IPF (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900