LED Lighting Market Size To Surpass USD 196.55 Billion By 2033 Due To The High Demand For Energy-Efficient And Low-Cost Lighting Systems SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 196.55 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.08% From 2025 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Product (Lamps and Luminaires)
. By Application (Indoor and Outdoor)
. By Technology (Basic, High Brightness, Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Ultra Violet, and Polymer)
. By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Others )
Key Industry Segmentation
By Product
Lamps led the LED lighting market with a 68.21% share in 2025E due to their popularity in households and in commercial spaces. Luminaires are expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.59% owing to enhanced efficiency and aesthetic advantages.
By Application
Indoor lighting dominated the market with a 65.11% share in 2025E due to the continual needs for replacement and changing interior design trends. Outdoor lighting is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 11.34% due to new infrastructure projects and smart city efforts.
By Technology
Basic LEDs accounted for the largest share at 38.23% in 2025E as they are commonly found in home and commercial applications. High brightness LEDs are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.86% owing to its excellent performance.
By End-Use
The commercial sector held the largest share at 51.45% in 2025E with companies, offices, and institutions that are increasingly turning over to LED for savings. The residential sector is forecasted to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.77% due to the increasing environmental awareness and energy savings are leading more households to the adoption of LED lights.
North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 41.56% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over 2025-2032
In 2025E North America dominated the LED Lighting Market and accounted for 41.56% of revenue share, due to the country's strong government policies for energy efficiency and sustainability. Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the LED Lighting Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 11.88% due to high pace of urbanization and the increasing infrastructure development in the developing nations.
Recent News:
- In June 2025, Signify launched the Philips Green Power 4-channel LED top lighting force, enhancing crop growth and energy efficiency in greenhouses. In June 2025, Digital Lumens expanded its horticulture portfolio with new 4-channel LED lights of the Philips Greenpower top lighting force (TLF), enabling growers to further unlock lighting intelligence.
Exclusive Sections of the LED Lighting Market Report (The USPs):
- MARKET PENETRATION & ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand LED share across lamps, luminaires, and panels, and adoption trends by residential, commercial, and industrial segments. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SAVINGS DATA – helps you evaluate electricity savings, lumen output per watt, and payback periods, supporting cost-benefit analysis for LED implementation. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track smart LED adoption, patent activity, R&D spending, and product performance, highlighting opportunities for innovation and differentiation. DISTRIBUTION & SALES CHANNEL INSIGHTS – helps you assess online vs offline channel share, e-commerce growth, order sizes, and delivery lead times for strategic channel planning. PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you gauge lumen maintenance, rated lifetime, and warranty claims to benchmark product quality and inform procurement decisions. REGIONAL & SEGMENT GROWTH ANALYSIS – helps you identify high-growth geographies, end-use segments, and emerging markets driving LED adoption and revenue expansion.
