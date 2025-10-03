LED Lighting Market Size To Surpass USD 196.55 Billion By 2033 Due To The High Demand For Energy-Efficient And Low-Cost Lighting Systems SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. LED Lighting Market is estimated at USD 25.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 57.00 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.71% during the forecast period 2026–2033. Austin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LED Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The LED Lighting Market size was valued at USD 84.97 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 196.55 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.08% during 2026-2033.” Rising Energy Efficiency Needs, Government Regulations, and Smart Technology Adoption Propel Market Growth The global need for energy-efficient solutions is the primary driver of the LED lighting market. The switch to LEDs is made possible by the ban on inefficient halogen and incandescent technology. Innovations in technology, including smart and linked lighting, increase consumer appeal and penetration. LEDs are becoming more affordable for all industries due to declining production costs. Generally speaking, LEDs are the aim of the economical and sustainable planet. There are a lot of opportunities for LED deployment as smart city projects gain more attention. Adaptive lighting and energy monitoring can be integrated through the use of I-IoT technologies. Innovation is fueled by the expanding use of adjustable and human-centered lighting. Corporate sustainability pledges lead to adoption in the commercial and industrial sectors. Expanding online distribution channels and e-commerce also open up new business prospects. Get a Sample Report of LED Lighting Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Key Segmentation . By Product (Lamps and Luminaires)

. By Application (Indoor and Outdoor)

. By Technology (Basic, High Brightness, Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Ultra Violet, and Polymer)

. By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Others )

. By Application (Indoor and Outdoor)

. By Technology (Basic, High Brightness, Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Ultra Violet, and Polymer)

. By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Others )

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

Lamps led the LED lighting market with a 68.21% share in 2025E due to their popularity in households and in commercial spaces. Luminaires are expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.59% owing to enhanced efficiency and aesthetic advantages.

By Application

Indoor lighting dominated the market with a 65.11% share in 2025E due to the continual needs for replacement and changing interior design trends. Outdoor lighting is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 11.34% due to new infrastructure projects and smart city efforts.

By Technology

Basic LEDs accounted for the largest share at 38.23% in 2025E as they are commonly found in home and commercial applications. High brightness LEDs are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.86% owing to its excellent performance.

By End-Use

The commercial sector held the largest share at 51.45% in 2025E with companies, offices, and institutions that are increasingly turning over to LED for savings. The residential sector is forecasted to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.77% due to the increasing environmental awareness and energy savings are leading more households to the adoption of LED lights.

North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 41.56% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over 2025-2032

In 2025E North America dominated the LED Lighting Market and accounted for 41.56% of revenue share, due to the country's strong government policies for energy efficiency and sustainability. Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the LED Lighting Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 11.88% due to high pace of urbanization and the increasing infrastructure development in the developing nations.

Recent News:



In June 2025, Signify launched the Philips Green Power 4-channel LED top lighting force, enhancing crop growth and energy efficiency in greenhouses. In June 2025, Digital Lumens expanded its horticulture portfolio with new 4-channel LED lights of the Philips Greenpower top lighting force (TLF), enabling growers to further unlock lighting intelligence.

Exclusive Sections of the LED Lighting Market Report (The USPs):



MARKET PENETRATION & ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand LED share across lamps, luminaires, and panels, and adoption trends by residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SAVINGS DATA – helps you evaluate electricity savings, lumen output per watt, and payback periods, supporting cost-benefit analysis for LED implementation.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track smart LED adoption, patent activity, R&D spending, and product performance, highlighting opportunities for innovation and differentiation.

DISTRIBUTION & SALES CHANNEL INSIGHTS – helps you assess online vs offline channel share, e-commerce growth, order sizes, and delivery lead times for strategic channel planning.

PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you gauge lumen maintenance, rated lifetime, and warranty claims to benchmark product quality and inform procurement decisions. REGIONAL & SEGMENT GROWTH ANALYSIS – helps you identify high-growth geographies, end-use segments, and emerging markets driving LED adoption and revenue expansion.

