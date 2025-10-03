Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 October 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 30 September 2025 (following an application to enter the relevant plan made on 22 September 2025), David Bicarregui, Chief Financial Officer, was granted options for ordinary shares of 261⁄4 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company under the ICG Sharesave Plan 2025. Further information is included in the notification set out below, in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.