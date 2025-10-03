Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Bicarregui
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 261⁄4 pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Grant of options under the ICG Sharesave Plan 2025 with a maturity date of 1 November 2028
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£17.26
|1,057
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,057
£17.26
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-09-30
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794
Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Legal Disclaimer:
