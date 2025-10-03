403
Confex Exhibition & Conference Is Organizing RENEWSEC 2025 During 17-18 Dec 2025 At Pride Plaza Hotel, Aerocity In New Delhi.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3rd October, 2025, New Delhi : RENEWSEC 2025 is one of India's first dedicated summit focusing on cybersecurity challenges and solutions in the renewable energy ecosystem. This event will bring together CISOs, OT Cybersecurity Leaders, Regulators & Policy Makers, RE Producers (Solar, Wind, Hydro, Biomass, Geothermal & Green Hydrogen), Nuclear, NLDC, RLDCs, SLDCs, DISCOMs, TRANSCOs and Technology Innovators to collaborate, share insights, and drive security transformation in Renewable Energy Sector.
Key Highlights: 200+ Attendees, 50+ Speakers, 25+ Energy Companies, 20+ Exhibitors, 10+ Industry partners, 5+ Media Partners.
Key Target Companies: Adani Green, Apraava Energy, BluPine Energy, BSEC, Grid India, JSW Energy, NHPC, NTPC Green, O2 Power, Suzlon, Solar Energy Corporation of India, Tata Power, ReNew & many more
Attendee Profile:
Top Management of RE & Clean Energy Companies
Decision Makers from Regulators, Policy Makers & Industry Associations
OT/ICS Cybersecurity Heads
NLDC, SLDC & RLDC Officials
Plant & Utility Operators
Risk & Compliance Managers
Government & Regulatory Agencies
Renewable Energy Developers
AI & Cybersecurity Solution Providers
Head of Renewable Projects / Assets
Academics and R&D experts in ICS Security & AI
ABOUT ORGANIZER:
Confex is a premier exhibition and conference organizing company in India, specializing in multi-sector expos and conferences, with a strong focus on the Energy & Utility sector. Our mission is to create dynamic platforms that bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders under one roof - fostering business growth, networking opportunities, and sectoral advancements both in India and internationally.
With years of expertise, we curate high-impact events that serve as catalysts for industry collaboration, knowledge sharing, and economic development. Our exhibitions and conferences provide a level playing field for businesses to connect, explore opportunities, and contribute to employment generation and national growth.
