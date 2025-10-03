Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 303 Drones, 17 Missiles Overnight

Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 303 Drones, 17 Missiles Overnight


2025-10-03 05:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Air Force Command's Faceboo post, as reported by Ukrinform.

Throughout the night of October 3 (from 20:00 on October 2), the enemy carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using strike drones, air- and ground-launched missiles, with a total of 416 aerial attack means.

Specifically, Russia launched:

  • 381 strike drones of Shahed and Gerbera types and other UAVs launched from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;
  • seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
  • 21 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
  • seven guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69.

“The main targets of the strike were critical infrastructure facilities in the energy sector in Kharkiv and Poltava regions,” the Air Forces noted.

The overnight attacks also affected Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile tpoops, electronic warfare units, drone units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 10:00, air defense had destroyed or suppressed 320 aerial targets:

  • 303 enemy drones (Shahed, Gerbera, and other types);
  • 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
  • five guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69.

Impacts were recorded for 18 missiles and 78 strike drones across 15 locations, with debris from downed targets falling in six locations.

Read also: Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russia attacks critical energy and gas infrastructure overnight

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that overnight on October 3, Russian forces carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on Poltava region, damaging energy infrastructure facilities.

Photo: Air Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN03102025000193011044ID1110145812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search