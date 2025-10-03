Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 303 Drones, 17 Missiles Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Air Force Command's Faceboo post, as reported by Ukrinform.

Throughout the night of October 3 (from 20:00 on October 2), the enemy carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using strike drones, air- and ground-launched missiles, with a total of 416 aerial attack means.

Specifically, Russia launched:



381 strike drones of Shahed and Gerbera types and other UAVs launched from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

21 Iskander-K cruise missiles; seven guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69.

“The main targets of the strike were critical infrastructure facilities in the energy sector in Kharkiv and Poltava regions,” the Air Forces noted.

The overnight attacks also affected Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile tpoops, electronic warfare units, drone units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 10:00, air defense had destroyed or suppressed 320 aerial targets:



303 enemy drones (Shahed, Gerbera, and other types);

12 Iskander-K cruise missiles; five guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69.

Impacts were recorded for 18 missiles and 78 strike drones across 15 locations, with debris from downed targets falling in six locations.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that overnight on October 3, Russian forces carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on Poltava region, damaging energy infrastructure facilities.

Photo: Air Forces of Ukraine