Azerbaijani President Congratulates His Iraqi Counterpart

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, on the occasion of the country's national day,reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.

I highly value our recent meeting in New York and the exchange of views we held. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq relations and to fully realize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Iraq lasting peace and prosperity."