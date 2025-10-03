ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi To Spotlight Premier Event Offerings At IMEX America

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of the ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, will be participating at IMEX America from October 7-9, 2025, showcasing the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi's worldclass offerings to international associations at one of the biggest industry trade shows in the world.

IMEX America is North America's largest trade show for the global meetings, events, and incentive travel industry. It brings together event organisers, planners, and buyers across the globe to network and do business, featuring major hotel groups, venues, and event specialists, and attracts over 5,000 global decision-makers annually.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will participate at IMEX America as part of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau stand. The venue's Conference Department aims to expand its international presence by showcasing ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi's advanced facilities, infrastructure, and capacity to host major international events. This initiative supports ADNEC Group's mission to boost the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions sector in the UAE, in alignment with Abu Dhabi's broader economic growth and the Abu Dhabi Government's 2030 Economic Vision.

Khalifa Al Quabaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said:“IMEX America is a strategic platform for showcasing ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, one of the region's most prominent and important venues. We are seeing increasing demand from international organisations and major event management companies. The rising interest in hosting events and conferences in Abu Dhabi, along with our world-class facilities and integrated services for organisers, makes the centre an ideal choice for participants from North America and across the globe who wish to expand into the Middle East and North Africa.”

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi spans 153,678 square metres and is the largest event venue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region powered entirely by clean energy, making it the ideal choice for international associations who prioritise sustainability in their selection process. The venue offers a wide range of spaces that can accommodate conferences of up to 6,000 delegates in the International Convention Centre Abu Dhabi and combined spaces that can accommodate up to 12,000 delegates.

In 2025, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has been selected for leading international associations, including the prestigious IUCN World Conservation Congress, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, from October 9-15. Earlier in the year, the venue successfully held the 2025 International Dragon Awards (IDA) Annual Conference, the IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion and Progress in Electromagnetics Research Symposium.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi's participation in IMEX America further cements its position as the leading events destination for global conferences in the MENA region. This also comes as part of the Group's commitment to hosting world-class events and supporting Abu Dhabi's major role as a hub for international event organisers. Taking part in the show will pave the way for ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to connect and network with organisations from all over the world and explore potential collaboration opportunities.