Al Mansouri Dominates Bronze Tour Al Ansari Wins Amateur Class At Hathab

Doha: Rider Amer Hamad Al Mansouri stole the spotlight at the start of the third round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab, winning both first and second place in the Bronze individual event. Al Mansouri clocked 30.90 seconds on Honolulu and 31.14 seconds on Flexi, while Khaled Al Hadi finished third on Capion in 31.36 seconds.



Cross Country Team Manager Hassan Al Nasr presented the trophies to the podium winners of the Bronze Tour.

In the Bronze team contest, The Dome secured top spot with a combined time of 64.15 seconds. Marwan Al Shaqab came second in 72.33 seconds, with Ghazal Al Shaqab third in 69.26 seconds. Cross Country Team Manager Hassan Al Nasr presented the trophies to the podium winners of the Bronze events.

Earlier in the Amateur class (100cm), Ali Omar Al Ansari (pictured) won with a time of 43.27 seconds on Nikita. Maryam Mohammed Al Sada placed second on Medina in 45.97 seconds, followed by Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Abri on Any Way in 49.77 seconds.



Event Director Abdulla Al Marri presented the trophies to the winners of the Amateur class.

The ninth edition of the tour, staged at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena in partnership with Al Shaqab, runs until May 2026 across 14 rounds.