Qatari-Owned Horses Chase Glory As Arabian Racing Begins At Saint-Cloud

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Racing action associated with the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend gets underway today at Saint-Cloud Racecourse, with the spotlight firmly on two Group 1 contests for three-year-old Purebred Arabians, both sponsored by the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC).

Each run over 2000m, the races are the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains for colts and the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches for fillies. The colts' showdown is scheduled for 2:43 pm (Qatar time) and the fillies' contest at 3:53 pm (Qatar time).



Last year, the Poulains crown went to Mutaz (Munjiz), owned by Yas Horse Racing Management, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay while the Pouliches glory was claimed by H M Al Zalmaa (Al Mourtajez), carrying the silks of Abdulghani Al-Abdulghani - completing a memorable trainer-jockey double for Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and Guillaume Guedj-Gay.

Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains

The Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains promises to be a fascinating clash, with several established Group performers renewing rivalries and seeking to overturn previous results. Trainer François Rohaut looks to hold a firm grip on the race as he saddles five of the nine contenders.

Khaddah (Azadi), carrying the silks of Wathnan Racing, lines up with James Doyle taking the ride for trainer François Rohaut. Runner-up in both of his career starts, he was last seen finishing second to Alhaarith in a Group 2 over this trip in August. Consistent and improving, he looks certain to be competitive again. For H E Sheikha Iman bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, Sab'aan Al Shahania (Amer) brings both potential and experience. Successful on debut over 2100m, he followed up with a fine third behind Alhaarith and Khaddah in a Group 2 last month. Stephane Pasquier takes the reins while trainer François Rohaut will be looking for this progressive colt to make another forward step.

The colours of Al Wasmiyah Racing are carried by a formidable duo. Unbeaten in three starts, Laffan (AF Al Buraq) is the standout. Trained by François Rohaut and entrusted to Maxime Guyon, he followed a Group 2 victory with a narrow success in a Group 1 over this distance, edging out Romeo At by a short head. Stablemate Alhaarith (AF Al Buraq), representing the same ownership and partnered by Lukas Delozier, arrives in excellent form having landed a Group 2 last time out. That day, he defeated Khaddah and Sab'aan Al Shahania, both of whom reoppose, underlining his strong credentials. Among the challengers, Mektoub El Ahlem (Al Mourtajez) carries the silks of Abdulghani Al-Abdulghani and is trained by JF. Bernard. Third on debut over 1900m, he will be partnered by Jean-Bernard Eyquem.

Alrakkad (Gazwan), owned by Al Asayl France and handled by François Rohaut, will be ridden by Christophe Soumillon and was a winner on debut over this very distance in August.

That form ties him in directly with Chagall Al Maury, who finished fourth that day, suggesting Alrakkad could well build on that promising start. Romeo At (AF Al Buraq), trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte for Abdulla Mohammad Bin Touq Almarri, will be guided by Cristian Demuro. A debut winner before finishing second to Laffan in Group 1 company, he looks a genuine contender to turn the tables on his unbeaten rival.

From Britain comes KS Memphis (Jalnar Al Khalidiah), running for KS Racing and trained by Philip Collington. Victorious on debut over 1400m at Lingfield, he now takes a bold step up in both trip and class. Ray Dawson takes the ride as he faces his biggest test yet.

Completing the line-up is Chagall Al Maury (Al Mamun Monlau), representing Renee-Laure Koch. He will have Mickael Barzalona aboard.

Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches

The Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulichesis set to deliver an exciting, high-quality contest of three-year-old Purebred Arabians. 15 runners, including group winners,will line up over 2000m.

Bernard leads the way in the Pouliches with four runners, followed by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte with three while François Rohaut and Thomas Fourcy each have two representatives in the field. Karama Del Roc (Mister Ginoux), carrying the silks of Wathnan Racing, is trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and partnered by James Doyle. Unbeaten after two starts over 2000m and 2100m, she most recently took a Group 2 by overcoming Amjaad, Altamira, HnofAthbah, and Motacilla. With five of these runners meeting again, a thrilling showdown is on the cards.

The Al Shaqab Racing team includes three fillies with Group form. Amjaad (Azadi), trained by Thomas Fourcy and guided by Jean-Bernard Eyquem, won on debut and finished second behind Karama Del Roc in her last outing, setting up a key rematch. El Bnoud (Azadi), prepared by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and partnered by Mickael Barzalona, was runner-up on debut behind Marakez Al Shahania before claiming victory in her second start over 2000m.

Subahiyah (Mahabb), trained by François Rohaut and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, has two starts to her name: a win on debut and a third-place finish in a Group 3 over 2000m, narrowly ahead of Amjaad.

For H E Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, Marakez Al Shahania (Gazwan) has shown consistent promise. Trained by François Rohaut and ridden by Stéphane Pasquier, she has never finished outside the first three in three starts. Her latest victory over 2160m saw El Bnoud second, with Alwasmiyah also in the field, highlighting the potential for interesting rematches.

Representing Al Wasmiyah Racing, Alwasmiyah (General) impressed with a second-start victory over 2000m and will be partnered by Lukas Delozier for trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte.

Al Fareeq (Nieshan), carrying the silks of Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Alexis Pouchin, won her only start over 1600m and now faces a significant step up in both class and distance. Altamira (AF Al Buraq), representing Mubarak Ali Al Nuaimi, is trained by Bernard and partnered by Cristian Demuro.

Inaya Grine (No Risk Al Maury), owned by Salmeen Abdulla Al Jabri, trained by Bernard, and guided by Ioritz Mendizabal tackles Group company for the first time. HnofAthbah (Mister Ginoux), for Athbah Stud, trained by Mrs JF. Bernard and ridden by Mickael Forest, won on debut before finishing fourth in a Group 2 over 2000m and looks capable of improving on that run.

Sa'ba (AJS THRB), representing Yas Horse Racing Management, trained by Bernard, and partnered by Maxime Guyon, remains unbeaten in two starts and looks set to be a strong contender once again.

Khalisa du Soleil (Mister Ginoux), owned by Lisa Deymonaz, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, finished sixth on debut in a Gr3 and claimed victory in her second outing over 1900m in August, so she looks open for improvement. Motacilla (Mister Ginoux), owned by Robert Litt, trained by D. Guillemin and partnered by Alejandro Gutierrez Val, has one win from three starts and finished sixth in a Group 2 over 2000m behind Karama Del Roc and other leading contenders.

Majeebah (Al Mourtajez), representing Marion Mottoul, trained by Thomas Fourcy and guided by Fabrice Veron, won on debut over 1800m, but was eighth in her most recent 1600m run. Marta de Faust (Al Mamun Monlau), carrying the colours of Pierre-Yves Juillard, trained by P. Sogorb and ridden by Augustin Madamet, has yet to win a maiden.