'Manohar Kahaniyan': IAF Chief On Pakistan Claims Of Downing Indian Jets In Op Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) In a sharp rebuttal to claims made by Pakistan regarding Indian Air Force losses during Operation Sindoor, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh dismissed the narrative as baseless and fictional.

“If Pakistan thinks they have downed my 15 Indian jets, let them think,” he said, adding with a touch of sarcasm,“Unhka jo narrative hai, manohar kahaniyan hai, chalne do, let them be happy with this,” referring to the claims as fanciful stories.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions and media speculation following Pakistan's assertion that it had successfully targeted multiple Indian aircraft.

The IAF Chief's response signals a firm rejection of these claims and underscores India's confidence in its operational capabilities.

Speaking at a defence briefing on Friday, Air Chief Marshal Singh also praised the performance of the S-400 air defence system, calling it a“good weapon system”.

The S-400, acquired from Russia, is one of the most advanced surface-to-air missile systems in the world and has been integrated into India's layered air defence strategy.

His comments reflect a broader message of strategic assurance and technological readiness.

By publicly backing the S-400 and brushing off adversarial propaganda, the IAF Chief reinforced India's commitment to maintaining air superiority and defending its airspace with precision and resilience.

The Indian Air Force has remained tight-lipped about operational details, but Singh's statements suggest that the force is focused on facts, not fiction.

Defence analysts view his remarks as a signal to both domestic and international audiences that India will not be swayed by misinformation or psychological tactics.

As geopolitical narratives continue to evolve, the IAF's leadership appears determined to stay grounded in reality, relying on proven systems and strategic clarity rather than engaging in rhetorical battles.

The IAF Chief's remarks come at a time when information warfare is increasingly used as a tool of psychological influence. By publicly dismissing unfounded claims and reinforcing confidence in India's defence infrastructure, the chief sent a clear message about the Air Force's strategic posture.