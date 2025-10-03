Qatar Emphasises Importance Of Sustained Technical Assistance To Help Human Rights In Somalia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has underlined the importance of sustained technical assistance to enhance Somalia's human rights capacities and enable it to fulfill its national and international obligations in line with its priorities.

This statement was delivered by Jassim Ibrahim Al Malki, Third Secretary at the Department of Human Rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on Somalia. The session was held under Item 10 of the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Malki said that Somalia faces multiple challenges affecting its stability, security, and economic growth, noting that this calls for the solidarity of the international community and the fulfillment of its responsibilities in supporting Somali national processes.

He explained that political reforms are a pivotal pillar in the state-building process, particularly the completion of constitutional amendments, the rebuilding of its institutions, ensuring the rule of law, and the protection and promotion of human rights.

He emphasized that the inclusiveness of this process requires the involvement of all Somali parties, thus strengthening legitimacy and establishing solutions based on national consensus.

He added that on the humanitarian front, Somalia continues to face the effects of drought, food shortages, and internal displacement, necessitating a coordinated international response that links urgent support with development strategies that enhance communities' resilience and reduce dependence on emergency aid.

Al Malki affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to provide its humanitarian, relief, and development support, bilaterally and through effective partnerships with the United Nations, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia in building a strong and stable state.