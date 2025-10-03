Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss Of Rochester Discusses Misconceptions About“Winter Skin” For Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why does skin often feel worse in January than it does when walking outside on a freezing day? According to a HelloNation article , the answer lies in what happens indoors, not outside. Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Dermatology Associates of Rochester provides clear advice about what really causes dry skin and how to protect skin health during the harsh winter months.

The article notes that many people assume icy winds are the main reason for dry skin, but this is only part of the story. Inside the home, heating systems change the environment in ways that quickly affect skin health. Forced air furnaces, radiators, and space heaters pull humidity out of the air. Without enough moisture in the room, the skin's protective barrier weakens, allowing water to escape and leaving skin vulnerable to irritation.

Dr. Loss explains in the HelloNation feature that this cycle of dryness can be more damaging at night. When people are asleep, the skin is repairing itself, but the lack of humidity in the bedroom allows hydration to slip away. By morning, this often shows up as tightness in the face, cracked hands, or itchy arms. Winter skin care, therefore, requires solutions that address both environment and routine.

The article highlights that the air inside a heated space can dry out skin faster than cold winds outdoors. In Rochester, where winter temperatures often stay below freezing for weeks, heating systems run constantly. This creates a double challenge: bitter cold outside and bone-dry air inside. Together, these conditions take a toll on skin health, especially for people already prone to irritation.

The skin barrier is a natural shield, made of oils and proteins that lock in hydration. Once it becomes disrupted, small cracks appear that make skin more sensitive to fabrics and common skin care products. This is why conditions like eczema or dermatitis often flare up during the colder months. Protecting the barrier is a central step in proper winter skin care.

One effective strategy Dr. Loss points out in the HelloNation article is the use of a humidifier. By adding moisture back into the air, a humidifier supports the skin overnight, reducing irritation and improving hydration. Families who run a humidifier in bedrooms often notice fewer signs of dry skin within days. This small change restores balance to the indoor environment and helps skin health throughout the season.

Choosing the right moisturizer is another key step. A lightweight lotion may work in summer, but it is rarely strong enough for January. Thicker moisturizers or ointments are better suited for winter skin care because they create a stronger seal over the skin. Ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and petrolatum are especially valuable in protecting and repairing the barrier. Applied at night, these skin care products reduce water loss and improve overall comfort.

Timing plays a critical role in how effective moisturizer can be. The article stresses that applying moisturizer right after a bath or shower is most beneficial. At this point, the skin is slightly damp and more able to absorb protective ingredients. Hot showers, however, can worsen dry skin by stripping away natural oils. A lukewarm shower followed by immediate use of a thick moisturizer offers better results for long-term skin health.

Lifestyle habits also shape winter skin care outcomes. Drinking enough water supports hydration from within, even when it is cold outside. The article notes that simple practices like wearing cotton gloves over a layer of moisturizer at night can help heal cracked hands. Choosing soft fabrics instead of rough wool directly against the skin prevents unnecessary irritation. These adjustments reduce stress on the skin and support comfort throughout winter.

Importantly, Dr. Loss emphasizes that not all winter skin care routines look the same. Some people only notice mild tightness, while others deal with painful cracks or itchy patches that disrupt sleep. Age, medical history, and heating systems all influence how skin responds to the season. For people with conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, a customized approach may be necessary.

The HelloNation feature concludes that many patients can see improvement through small, consistent changes. If current skin care routines already feel effective, people can continue them. But if new irritation appears, it may be time to add a humidifier, switch to a richer moisturizer, or seek expert advice. Persistent dry skin often signals the need for specialized care beyond routine skin care products.

The full feature, titled“What Most People Get Wrong About 'Winter Skin'” , includes detailed recommendations from Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Dermatology Associates of Rochester, who shares practical guidance for maintaining skin health during the colder months.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

...











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at