403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dollar At R$5.34: Brazil's Fiscal Gamble Meets America's Shutdown Jitters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar is holding near R$5.34 ($1.01) this morning. That price tells a bigger story than a sleepy tape: investors are weighing Brazil's new fiscal promises against a world where the U.S. government is partially shut and the Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut rates further.
The immediate trigger was Brasília's tax move. The Lower House approved a bill that lifts the monthly income-tax exemption to R$5,000 ($943) and reduces the burden up to R$7,350 ($1,387), while adding new taxes on high earners and some outbound dividends.
The government says the offsets cover most of the gap; markets want the Senate's timeline and hard numbers before believing Brazil's deficit path is intact.
A separate idea-nationwide“zero bus fare”-surfaced again, but without clear funding. Together, those headlines add a fiscal risk premium to the real.
Abroad, the backdrop is not helping. With a U.S. shutdown delaying data, traders lean on Fed guidance. Dallas Fed chief Lorie Logan warned policymakers should be“very cautious” about more cuts after September's quarter-point move because inflation is still above target.
The dollar index sits in the high-97s, enough to cap emerging-market FX rebounds. Brazil risk proxies echo the caution: the main Brazil equity ETF in New York traded heavy volume and finished lower yesterday.
USD/BRL Stuck in Range on Fiscal Doubts and Firm Dollar
Technicals say“range.” On the 4-hour chart, USD/BRL is stable just below a 5.35–5.38 supply zone after several failed pushes to 5.37.
The daily chart still trends lower overall, with momentum only just turning up. A daily close above 5.38 would open 5.41–5.42; slip back below 5.31 points to 5.28.
The story behind the story is trust. Investors like growth-friendly tax relief, but they need to see credible, detailed offsets-fast.
Until Brasília shows the math and Washington reopens for business, two headwinds-fiscal doubt at home and a firm dollar abroad-keep USD/BRL boxed near R$5.34, with headline spikes toward 5.38 more likely than a clean break under 5.30.
The immediate trigger was Brasília's tax move. The Lower House approved a bill that lifts the monthly income-tax exemption to R$5,000 ($943) and reduces the burden up to R$7,350 ($1,387), while adding new taxes on high earners and some outbound dividends.
The government says the offsets cover most of the gap; markets want the Senate's timeline and hard numbers before believing Brazil's deficit path is intact.
A separate idea-nationwide“zero bus fare”-surfaced again, but without clear funding. Together, those headlines add a fiscal risk premium to the real.
Abroad, the backdrop is not helping. With a U.S. shutdown delaying data, traders lean on Fed guidance. Dallas Fed chief Lorie Logan warned policymakers should be“very cautious” about more cuts after September's quarter-point move because inflation is still above target.
The dollar index sits in the high-97s, enough to cap emerging-market FX rebounds. Brazil risk proxies echo the caution: the main Brazil equity ETF in New York traded heavy volume and finished lower yesterday.
USD/BRL Stuck in Range on Fiscal Doubts and Firm Dollar
Technicals say“range.” On the 4-hour chart, USD/BRL is stable just below a 5.35–5.38 supply zone after several failed pushes to 5.37.
The daily chart still trends lower overall, with momentum only just turning up. A daily close above 5.38 would open 5.41–5.42; slip back below 5.31 points to 5.28.
The story behind the story is trust. Investors like growth-friendly tax relief, but they need to see credible, detailed offsets-fast.
Until Brasília shows the math and Washington reopens for business, two headwinds-fiscal doubt at home and a firm dollar abroad-keep USD/BRL boxed near R$5.34, with headline spikes toward 5.38 more likely than a clean break under 5.30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment