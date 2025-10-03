Alia Bhatt Replaced By Sai Pallavi In Nag Ashwin's Next Film Due To THIS Reason? Read On

Alia Bhatt has exited Nag Ashwin's upcoming film due to scheduling conflicts, with Sai Pallavi likely stepping in. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly declined a role in Bhatt's next project, Chamunda.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently immersed in the shooting of Love and War, has reportedly stepped away from director Nag Ashwin's upcoming project due to scheduling conflicts. The much-anticipated woman-led film, which had been in development throughout 2025, will now likely star actress Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Alia's packed calendar, especially her commitment to Maddock Films' Chamunda, created a clash in dates. Ashwin, who is simultaneously planning Kalki 2, was eyeing a similar timeline to start shooting his untitled film. Alia had already allotted bulk dates to Chamunda starting March 2026, making her unavailable for Ashwin's project.

Despite the setback, Nag Ashwin has not shelved the film. Sources reveal that the director is now considering fast-tracking the project. If Sai Pallavi wraps up her commitments to the second installment of Ramayana by mid-2026, she may step into the lead role before Ashwin moves on to Kalki 2.

Meanwhile, another major development surrounds Chamunda, the psychological supernatural thriller being produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik. Though the makers were keen on pairing Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar reportedly turned down the offer.

According to Bollywood Hungama, SRK wasn't interested in joining Maddock's already established horror-comedy universe. Instead, he expressed willingness to collaborate on a new concept in the future. The producers are now scouting for a new male lead for Chamunda, which is slated for a 2026 release.

While Love and War remains Alia's primary focus, Chamunda is expected to follow. With multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline, Alia continues to be one of the most in-demand actors in the industry.