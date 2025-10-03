Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police Share Autopsy Report With India, Urge Public Not To Spread Videos

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Singapore Police on Friday shared a copy of the autopsy report of renowned and late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg with the Indian High Commission, weeks after the actor passed away ahead of a performance in the southeast Asian city-state.

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Zubeen Garg and SPF's preliminary findings on his passing to the High Commission of India upon their request," the SPF said.

"Police investigations into the matter are ongoing. Members of the public are advised not to share any videos or images relating to the circumstances of the deceased's passing, out of respect to the deceased,” the SPF statement added.

Singaporean authorities had earlier ruled out foul, with the death certificate, issued by a Singapore hospital, listing the cause of death as drowning.

| Assam Police file murder charges against singer's manager and festival organiser

Earlier on Thursday, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police arrested Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total arrests in the case to four.

Both Goswami and Mahanta were remanded to 14 days' police custody on Friday.

On Wednesday, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main organizer of the North East India Festival in Singapore (where Garg was slated to perform) was arrested by the CID/SIT of the Assam Police. Siddharath Sharma, the singer's manager, was also arrested along with Mahanta.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district subsequently sent Shyamkanu and Sharma to 14 days' police custody. On the other hand, the CID added a murder charge section under the BNS Act in the registered case.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following an accident in Singapore. Garg's untimely death sparked a wave of grief across India, with people across the country coming out in droves to mourn the loss of the singer.