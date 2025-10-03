War Update: 162 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , regarding the situation as of 8:00 on Friday, October 3.

The enemy carried out 70 airstrikes, dropping 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,606 shelling attacks, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched 5,888 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation struck the areas of Khotin in Sumy region, Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, Novoukrainka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit four concentrations of enemy personnel.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks. The enemy launched seven airstrikes (17 guided bombs in total) and carried out 149 artillery strikes, including three from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , nine Russian assaults were stopped near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory, Kamianka, and toward Kolodiazne and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , three enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults toward Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 13 attacks, attempting to break through near Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka, and toward Drobysheve.

In the Siversk sector , eight enemy assaults were repelled near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two clashes took place as Russian troops tried to advance near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , 17 enemy attacks were repelled near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 assaults near Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, and toward Pokrovsk and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russians carried out 28 attacks near Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector , five clashes took place near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector , three clashes occurred as Russian forces attempted to advance near Stepove and Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian troops repelled four assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, up to October 3, 2025, amount to about 1,113,430 personnel, including 970 over the past day alone.