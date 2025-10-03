War Update: 162 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka Sectors
The enemy carried out 70 airstrikes, dropping 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,606 shelling attacks, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched 5,888 kamikaze drones.
Russian aviation struck the areas of Khotin in Sumy region, Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, Novoukrainka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.
Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit four concentrations of enemy personnel.
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks. The enemy launched seven airstrikes (17 guided bombs in total) and carried out 149 artillery strikes, including three from MLRS.
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , nine Russian assaults were stopped near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory, Kamianka, and toward Kolodiazne and Novovasylivka.
In the Kupiansk sector , three enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults toward Kupiansk and Bohuslavka.Read also: Air defense to be strengthened in front line and border areas – CinC Syrskyi
In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 13 attacks, attempting to break through near Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka, and toward Drobysheve.
In the Siversk sector , eight enemy assaults were repelled near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Darivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector , two clashes took place as Russian troops tried to advance near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.
In the Toretsk sector , 17 enemy attacks were repelled near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 assaults near Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, and toward Pokrovsk and Filiia.
In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russians carried out 28 attacks near Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, and Berezove.
In the Huliaipole sector , five clashes took place near Poltavka.
In the Orikhiv sector , three clashes occurred as Russian forces attempted to advance near Stepove and Kamianka.Read also: Bad weather reduces Russian drone strikes in South – Voloshyn
In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian troops repelled four assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.
As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, up to October 3, 2025, amount to about 1,113,430 personnel, including 970 over the past day alone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment