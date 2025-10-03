Seven Militants Killed In Sherani As Security Forces Conduct Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security forces killed seven militants in an intelligence-based operation in Sherani district of Balochistan , the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the operation was launched following credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the action, the militants' hideout was effectively targeted, and after an intense exchange of fire, seven militants were killed.

A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosive material was also recovered from their possession. The ISPR said the slain militants were involved in several terrorist activities in the region. Clearance operations are continuing to trace any remaining militants in the vicinity.

Reaffirming its commitment, the ISPR stated that the Pakistan Army remains determined to eliminate terrorism from the country and ensure that all those supporting such acts are brought to justice.