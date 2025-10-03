403
Zaggle Acquires Greenedge Enterprises To Strengthen Loyalty & Rewards Portfolio
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, September 30, 2025 : Zaggle, India's leading spend management company, today received board approval for the acquisition of 1,30,000 equity shares representing 100% of the issued and paid-up capital of Greenedge Enterprises Private Limited ("Greenedge"). The acquisition consideration is up to Rs. 25 Crores, subject to the execution of a definitive Share Purchase Agreement.
In addition to the acquisition, Zaggle plans to invest up to Rs. 25 Crores in Greenedge, in one or more tranches, subject to the execution of a Share Subscription Agreement.
Founded in March 2009, Greenedge specializes in loyalty experiences and rewards, with a unique focus on golf-based corporate engagement. The company operates as a solution provider for golf travel, experiences and access-based rewards. Greenedge's current business model is B2B, offering exclusive golf-related rewards along with other benefits integrated with the RuPay Card network (NPCI).
The acquisition of Greenedge will substantially strengthen Zaggle's portfolio across loyalty, rewards and travel segments, further complementing and expanding its flagship Propel platform. This strategic initiative highlights Zaggle's dedication to providing innovative, niche engagement solutions that deliver meaningful value to corporate clients.
Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Raj P Narayam, Founder & Executive Chairman said: "The integration of Greenedge's specialized loyalty experiences into Zaggle's ecosystem represents a significant milestone in enhancing our corporate engagement capabilities. Their unique golf-based rewards and travel solutions will allow us to deliver differentiated and compelling value propositions to our clients, while accelerating our growth and presence in the loyalty and rewards sector."
About Zaggle
Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985 & NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, offering a differentiated value proposition with a diversified user base. Operating within the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle stands out as one of the few companies with a comprehensive range of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with 16 banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints.
As of June 30, 2025, Zaggle has issued over 50 million prepaid cards, serves more than 3,500 corporate enterprise clients, and supports a user base exceeding 3.3 million. With a robust corporate client base spanning various industries, including banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles, Zaggle is well-positioned as a leading player in the spend management sector.
