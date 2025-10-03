403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
This International Coffee Day, Tata Coffee Gold Awakens The Senses With Its One-Of-A-Kind 3D Aroma-Anamorphic Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 1st October 2025 : This International Coffee Day, Tata Coffee Gold, a premium freeze-dried coffee from Tata Consumer Products, invites consumers to experience coffee like never before with its one-of-a-kind 3D interactive aroma-anamorphic installation at Select CITYWALK, Saket, New Delhi. Designed to celebrate the exquisite journey of a coffee bean to cup, the immersive activation blends striking 3D visuals with curated aroma diffusion - creating a multi-sensory spectacle that brings the brand's philosophy to life: crafted for those whose love for coffee is extraordinary.
Consumers are taken on a cinematic journey that traces the transformation of a green coffee bean - carefully roasted to perfection, brewed into a rich decoction, and then freeze-dried into rich premium crystals. This visual narrative unfolds on a grand anamorphic screen, while real-time coffee aroma fills the air; engaging sight, sound, scent, and emotion.
Adding a personal touch, visitors can enter their name, click a selfie, and watch their customized AI-generated latte art play out in cinematic detail as the screen reveals a personalized coffee canvas, etched with each visitor's image. A quick QR scan lets them take this digital memory home, just before they receive a steaming cup of Tata Coffee Gold to complete this immersive experience.
Mr. Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products Limited, said: "We believe coffee is more than just a beverage - it's an experience that awakens all senses. With this one-of-its-kind aroma-anamorphic installation, we're bringing alive the extraordinary journey of coffee in a way that's immersive, personal, and memorable. This International Coffee Day, we're excited to invite consumers to step inside that journey and celebrate coffee with us like never before."
Yuvrraj Agarwaal, Chief Strategy Officer, Laqshya Media Group, added: "We didn't just build an installation, we crafted a cup of coffee you can see, smell, taste, and star in. This activation for Tata Coffee Gold blends anamorphic illusion, aroma, live sampling, and AI personalization into a living brand experience. It's a sensory celebration that consumers will enjoy, share, and remember. Our Inventech team worked hand-in-hand with Laqshya Solutions to bring this innovation alive, setting new benchmarks for experiential marketing in India.."
About Tata Consumer Products
Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets
Consumers are taken on a cinematic journey that traces the transformation of a green coffee bean - carefully roasted to perfection, brewed into a rich decoction, and then freeze-dried into rich premium crystals. This visual narrative unfolds on a grand anamorphic screen, while real-time coffee aroma fills the air; engaging sight, sound, scent, and emotion.
Adding a personal touch, visitors can enter their name, click a selfie, and watch their customized AI-generated latte art play out in cinematic detail as the screen reveals a personalized coffee canvas, etched with each visitor's image. A quick QR scan lets them take this digital memory home, just before they receive a steaming cup of Tata Coffee Gold to complete this immersive experience.
Mr. Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products Limited, said: "We believe coffee is more than just a beverage - it's an experience that awakens all senses. With this one-of-its-kind aroma-anamorphic installation, we're bringing alive the extraordinary journey of coffee in a way that's immersive, personal, and memorable. This International Coffee Day, we're excited to invite consumers to step inside that journey and celebrate coffee with us like never before."
Yuvrraj Agarwaal, Chief Strategy Officer, Laqshya Media Group, added: "We didn't just build an installation, we crafted a cup of coffee you can see, smell, taste, and star in. This activation for Tata Coffee Gold blends anamorphic illusion, aroma, live sampling, and AI personalization into a living brand experience. It's a sensory celebration that consumers will enjoy, share, and remember. Our Inventech team worked hand-in-hand with Laqshya Solutions to bring this innovation alive, setting new benchmarks for experiential marketing in India.."
About Tata Consumer Products
Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets
Company :-Adfactors PR
User :- Yanshita Thakur
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment