403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia destroyes more than one hundred Ukranian drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defense systems destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones over several regions and the Azov Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
In Krasnogorsk, the administrative center of Moscow region, a drone struck a residential building, injuring five people, including a child who suffered leg injuries and a dislocated knee, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said. Four others were hospitalized with head injuries, fractures, and shrapnel wounds. Vorobyov added that the drone detonated in an apartment on the 14th floor. Emergency services and law enforcement have secured the area, and traffic along Volokolamskoye Highway has been blocked.
In the Rostov region, debris from drones caused a fire that led to power outages affecting roughly 1,500 residents in Novoshakhtinsk, Governor Yury Slyusar reported. In Krasnodar’s Abinsky district, falling drone debris damaged eight residential buildings, though no civilian casualties were reported, authorities said.
Russia has seen an increase in drone strikes within its territory since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.
In Krasnogorsk, the administrative center of Moscow region, a drone struck a residential building, injuring five people, including a child who suffered leg injuries and a dislocated knee, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said. Four others were hospitalized with head injuries, fractures, and shrapnel wounds. Vorobyov added that the drone detonated in an apartment on the 14th floor. Emergency services and law enforcement have secured the area, and traffic along Volokolamskoye Highway has been blocked.
In the Rostov region, debris from drones caused a fire that led to power outages affecting roughly 1,500 residents in Novoshakhtinsk, Governor Yury Slyusar reported. In Krasnodar’s Abinsky district, falling drone debris damaged eight residential buildings, though no civilian casualties were reported, authorities said.
Russia has seen an increase in drone strikes within its territory since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment