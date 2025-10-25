403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Kazakhstan Pres. On Republic Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Saturday a congratulatory cable to President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's Republic Day, wishing him good health and all progress and prosperity for Kazakhstan and its friendly people. (pickup previous)
