Rishab Shetty's Journey: From Theater To Kantara's Massive Box Office Triumph

South actor Rishab Shetty is in the limelight for Kantara Chapter 1. The prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara has created a huge buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting and loving the film's release.

Rishab Shetty was born on July 7, 1983, in a Bunt family from Udupi, Karnataka. He completed his schooling in Kundapura and pursued a B.Com at Vijaya College, Bengaluru. During college, he developed a passion for acting, which inspired him to enter the film industry, eventually becoming a renowned actor, director, and writer in Kannada cinema.

Rishab Shetty began his theater journey with Yakshagana plays in Kundapura. During his college days in Bengaluru, he was very active in theater and received high praise for his performances, which helped shape his skills and passion for acting.

After graduating, Rishab Shetty worked various jobs, including selling water cans and working in a hotel, while pursuing his dream of entering the film industry. Determined to succeed, he later earned a diploma in film direction, which helped him gain the skills and knowledge needed to establish himself as a filmmaker and actor.

Rishab Shetty's luck changed when he landed his first film role. He appeared in Tughlaq (2012), played a small cop role in Lucia, and gained recognition with a key role in Ulidavaru Kandanthe, marking important steps in his acting career.

Rishab Shetty has acted in 18 films so far. Notable movies include Kirik Party, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Bell Bottom, Hero, and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, showcasing his versatility and growing prominence in Kannada cinema.

Though Rishab Shetty's earlier films had modest box office success, his 2022 film Kantara made him a star. Made on a budget of ₹14 crores, Kantara became a massive hit, earning ₹450 crores and bringing him widespread recognition.