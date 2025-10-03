Watchguard Champions Zero Trust With Global Roadshow For Msps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From playbooks to pipeline: real tools for real growth in a zero trust world

SEATTLE, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard Technologies , a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of its Fall 2025 Real Security for the Real World Roadshow: Zero Trust Network Edition . After a highly successful spring series-featuring 23 global events, over 800 attendees, and hundreds of new business opportunities-the fall edition aims to help partners across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APJ turn z ero t rust into real business outcomes .

Real security for the real world means engaging with partners as true collaborators for enhanced growth, compliance, and cybersecurity delivery. WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform® and flexible programs uniquely adapt to its partners for a perfect operational fit-lowering operational costs and increasing value and impact for their customers.

A Roadshow Built for Growth

This series is designed to support partner success at every level-from building pipeline and engaging new partners to accelerating sales from newly transacting MSPs. By focusing on actionable strategies and practical tools, the roadshow empowers partners to drive revenue and deliver stronger security outcomes for their customers

“With this roadshow, we're going beyond selling solutions-we're building shared success,” said Karen Ray, Global VP of Field and Partner Marketing at WatchGuard.“Our partners are not on the margins of our strategy-they're at the center. Our goal is to reduce complexity, restore visibility, and empower partners to turn security into a powerful engine of growth.”

Format Focused on Business Impact and Actionable Strategies

Unlike traditional technical events, the Real Security for the Real World Roadshow is purpose-built for business and customer-facing partner employees . It combines high-level sales and strategy content with light technical insights, alongside interactive , in-person demos of WatchGuard's latest product and service innovations. Attendees will receive practical playbooks for WatchGuard's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and FireCloud Internet Access and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) products-covering how to build, sell, deploy, and grow these services effectively. Sessions will also highlight new delivery models, scalable service architectures, and positioning strategies tailored to clients of varying sizes and security maturity levels.

Zero Trust as a Competitive Differentiator

With z ero t rust as the central theme, the fall roadshow addresses the pressing need for modern security frameworks in an era where the traditional network perimeter no longer exists. Partners will walk away with a clear path to operationalizing zero trust and integrating it into profitable service offerings.

From Event to Execution: Follow-on Technical Sessions in Each Region

Each roadshow stop will be followed by regional technical enablement , including virtual training and deep-dive sessions designed to support service deployment, product integration, and technical readiness.

Registration Now Open

Join WatchGuard to learn, connect, and grow. Registration for the Fall 2025 Real Security for the Real World Roadshow: Zero Trust Network Edition is now open at: .

