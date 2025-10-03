Japanese Textile Manufacturer KOKKA To Exhibit New Collections At International Quilt Market
International Quilt Market:
October 4–6, 2025
George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas
KOKKA Booth #317
“We’re thrilled to share the artistry and craftsmanship of Japanese textiles with the quilting community,” said a KOKKA spokesperson. From the poetic prints of Nani Iro to the bold styles of Echino, our goal is to inspire creativity and connect with textile professionals across North America.
Retailers and industry professionals interested in stocking Japanese fabrics or opening a wholesale account are encouraged to visit KOKKA’s booth for more information, or connect through the corporate contact from:
About KOKKA U.S.A., Inc.
KOKKA U.S.A., Inc. is the North American subsidiary of KOKKA, a Japanese textile manufacturer founded in 1948 and renowned for its innovative printed fabrics. Collaborations with celebrated artists such as Naomi Ito (Nani Iro), Etsuko Furuya (Echino), and Bookhou have made KOKKA one of Japan’s most beloved fabric houses. Alongside KOKKA collections, the
company also imports and distributes premium Japanese textiles from Kobayashi, Hokkoh, Cosmo, and Kiyohara.
Media Contact:
KOKKA U.S.A., Inc.
Email: ...
Website:
Online Store:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment