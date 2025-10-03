Anchorage Veteran-Owned Company Revives Old-Fashioned Service To Prevent Dryer Fires

Homeowners across Alaska are facing a hidden danger that the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) warns causes thousands of house fires each year: clogged dryer vents. According to the NFPA , nearly 16,000 dryer fires occur annually in U.S. homes, leading to injuries, property loss, and avoidable tragedy.







That's why AK Dryer Vent Solutions , a veteran-owned business led by Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician (CDET) Tyler Morey, is bringing back the kind of service many Alaskans remember from the“good old days” - trustworthy, transparent, and focused on keeping families safe.“Too often we hear from homeowners who thought their dryer was the problem, when in reality it was a clogged vent putting their entire house at risk,” said Morey.“We treat every call as if we're protecting our own family.” The company offers full-service dryer vent cleaning in Anchorage and surrounding areas, using rotary brushing, high-powered air sweep systems, and camera inspections to ensure every vent line is clear and safe. Their process not only reduces fire risk, but also helps dryers run faster, lowers energy bills, and extends appliance lifespan - benefits homeowners feel right away.







Unlike large chains, AK Dryer Vent Solutions prides itself on local trust. Customers can book online, pay securely, and expect timely service without hidden upsells. With dozens of 5-star reviews on Google and Yelp, the company has built a reputation for being professional, affordable, and approachable.







For Anchorage families, especially busy parents juggling work and home life, that peace of mind matters.“We no longer stay awake at night wondering if our house could burn down because of the dryer vent,” wrote one local customer.







As winter approaches and homes are sealed tight, experts recommend scheduling annual dryer vent inspections to prevent lint buildup and dangerous blockages. Homeowners can learn more or book directly at faq.







About AK Dryer Vent Solutions

Founded in 2022, AK Dryer Vent Solutions is a locally owned, veteran-operated dryer vent cleaning company serving Anchorage, Eagle River, and surrounding communities. Certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America, the company focuses exclusively on dryer vent safety, efficiency, and fire prevention.

For more information, visit .