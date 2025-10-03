Pakistan: Bomb Blast In Peshawar Kills Nine, Injures Four Police Officials

Peshawar: Nine people were killed and four law enforcement officials were injured after a blast in Peshawar on Thursday (local time), DAWN reported.

The details of the incident were confirmed by Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed's office, as per DAWN. Speaking to DAWN, Mian Saeed said that the police officials were the target of the incident. "Initial investigation shows that the device that caused the blast was planted on the route of a police mobile," he said.

The CCPO said that the condition of the injured was critical, following which he was shifted to a nearby medical facility by the rescue services.

Following the incident, a large number of security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Masood Bangash told DAWN that the law enforcers are investigating the incident spot and evidence is being collected in the matter.

On September 30, at least 10 people were killed and 32 injured after a powerful explosion struck a busy street near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Balochistan's capital Quetta, Dawn reported.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the death toll and said all the injured were taken to the nearby Civil Hospital for treatment.

As per Dawn, the police said that only eight bodies were brought to the Civil Hospital after the deadly blast.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta Muhammad Baloch stated that the blast occurred when a vehicle turned from Model Town towards Hali Road, near the FC headquarters.

As per Dawan, television and social media footage captured the moment the explosion ripped through the area. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also condemned the incident and described it as a "terrorist attack.

"He said security forces responded immediately and killed four assailants. "The terrorists cannot weaken the nation's resolve through cowardly acts," he said in a statement issued on social media platform X.

"The terrorists cannot weaken the nation's resolve through cowardly acts. The sacrifices of the people and security forces will not go in vain. We remain committed to making Balochistan peaceful and secure. I express solidarity with the families of the martyrs, pray for the elevation of their ranks, and for the speedy recovery of the injured, " he added.

Later, speaking during an event in Quetta, he said that“an operation against the terrorists is underway.”

