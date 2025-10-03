Sensex, Nifty Poised For Subdued Start Sammaan Capital, Coal India, RBL Bank, Waaree Energies, Indigo On Stock Watchlist
Indian stocks are poised for a subdued opening on Friday, as the GIFT Nifty - an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index - traded flat ahead of the market open. Benchmark indexes snapped an eight-day losing streak on Wednesday, driven by a dovish RBI policy, with the Nifty reclaiming 24,800.
Most major Asian markets were mixed in morning trade, led by the Japanese Nikkei, which was up over 1.5%. Chinese markets are closed for a week during the National Day holidays.
Stock Watch
Maruti, Eicher, Hyundai India, Hero Motocorp, TVS Motor: Auto sales in September
Sammaan Capital: Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) to buy 43.5% stake for ₹8,850 crore.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The board approved a ₹950 crore rights issue.
Coal India: September output fell 4% to 48.9 mt
KRBL: Wins bid for Panipat properties for ₹402 crore.
RBL Bank: Received a GST showcause notice worth ₹92 crore
Nuvama: Gets SEBI nod to set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund.
Waaree Energies: The board has approved major capacity expansions across its clean energy businesses with a total capital expenditure of about ₹8,175 crore.
Indigo: Airlines will restart services to mainland China with the launch of daily, non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26.
Q2 Update
V2 Retail: 22% revenue growth in Q2 FY26, 11% same-store sales growth.
Mainboard Listing Today
Trualt Bioenergy and Jinkushal Industries
