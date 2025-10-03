Rupali Ganguly & Rani Mukerji Tight Hug At Durga Puja Is Endearing
The two actresses were photographed in front of the Durga idol, smiling warmly as they hugged each other with a lot of affection and love. Rupali Ganguly later shared the picture on her social media account. Both the actresses were seen in traditional red and gold sarees, with Rani completing her look with a heavy choker necklace, while Rupali paired her silk saree with a golden blouse and 'jhumkas', capturing the spirit of“Shindur Khela” on Vijaya Dashami.
Established 79 years ago by Rani Mukherjee's grandmother, the Puja has been continued as a cultural legacy in the city. Rupali's father, late Anil Ganguly, a noted filmmaker, was also a member of the Puja committee and actively contributed to the organisation of the annual festivities. Today, Rupali continues to represent the family's long association with the Puja Pandal, making sure that she never misses the Durga Puja at the Mukherjees'.
Rupali, on account of "Shindur Khela", was seen happy, especially with her son, Rudransh, beside her. Over the years, the North Bombay Durga Puja has become a gathering point for both the Bengali community and the film fraternity. Celebrations have seen attendance from leading industry personalities, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar.
This year's festivities were highlighted by the presence of Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Ann Mukherjee, who led the welcoming of the guests. Rupali Ganguly was seen joining the community in celebrating the special occasion.
–IANS
rd/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment