Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 Celebrates Bond Between Readers, Written Word

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will take place from November 5 to 16, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

This year's theme is 'Between You and a Book.'

The 44th edition of the fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors, alongside renowned local and international publishers, authors, and translators, fostering a global dialogue about the deep connection between readers and books. The event will also serve as a platform to explore this relationship through the insights of prominent thinkers and creatives from around the world.

The Republic of Greece has been named this year's official Guest of Honour and will showcase a diverse programme centred on“edutainment.” This will include book signings, interactive workshops, and creative performances in arts and theatre. Furthermore, the fair will host a series of intellectual forums and social media sessions designed to foster dialogue, networking, and knowledge exchange between Greece and all attendees.

The theme for the 44th edition highlights the profound connection between readers and books. It highlights the various motivations that drive individuals to read-whether personal, academic, scientific, or for entertainment. The theme also emphasises the role of books in helping people explore new realities, embark on adventures to distant worlds, build confidence, acquire knowledge, ignite imagination, continue their education, or relax amid a tapestry of memories, emotions, and ideas.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, said:“We take pride in the fair's role as a global platform that promotes Arab culture at the heart of human knowledge. This year's theme, 'Between You and a Book,' highlights the ongoing and mutual relationship between people and books. Readers not only gain new knowledge but also discover more about themselves. They come to see that books act as a bridge that fosters communication between cultures, empowering individuals and societies to build a more enlightened future.”

Sheikha Bodour added,“For more than four decades, the fair has played a significant role in shaping public awareness, fostering a knowledge-based economy, and advancing the creative industries. The exchange among writers, publishers, translators, and intellectuals opens new avenues for collaboration, positioning culture as a vital pillar in the progress and development of communities and nations.”

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, stated:“The 44th edition of SIBF continues Sharjah's cultural project, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The fair has had a significant impact on the cultural landscape of the UAE and the Arab world, drawing writers, readers, and creative minds from around the globe. Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the SBA Chairperson, the fair has evolved from a seasonal event into a comprehensive knowledge industry, creating networking opportunities and encouraging investment in books as both cultural and economic assets. This development affirms Sharjah and the UAE's position as a global hub of knowledge, creativity, and innovation.”

By honouring Greece as its Guest of Honour, SIBF celebrates the nation's legacy as the cradle of Hellenic civilisation, showcasing its pioneering achievements in science, politics, philosophy, and the arts, alongside its influence on global cultures. Greece's cultural programme will include a display of rare manuscripts, historical documents, and contemporary literary works, as well as panel discussions with prominent intellectual and literary figures, all designed to strengthen cultural ties and promote knowledge exchange.