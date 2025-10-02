Israel PM Praises Navy For Intercepting Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli naval forces Thursday for intercepting a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, as authorities prepared to deport hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists aboard the vessels.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage last month, with politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg heading to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has set in.

Recommended For You

The Israeli navy has intercepted vessel after vessel at sea since Wednesday, after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade, with Thunberg's boat among those stopped from going further.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I commend the soldiers and commanders of the navy who carried out their mission on Yom Kippur in the most professional and efficient manner," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Their important action prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel."

An Israeli official said more than 400 activists aboard 41 vessels were detained.

"In an operation that lasted roughly 12 hours, Israeli navy personnel foiled a large-scale incursion attempt by hundreds of individuals aboard 41 vessels that had declared their intention to breach the legal maritime security blockade on the Gaza Strip," the official said, adding that more than 400 activists had been detained at Ashdod port.

"All passengers are in good health. No violence has been exercised," Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The Greek organisers of the flotilla announced that 11 Greeks who were on the vessels were on hunger strike to protest against their "illegal detention by the Israeli authorities".

Israel said the activists would be deported to Europe.

"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin," the foreign ministry said on X, posting photos of Thunberg and other activists aboard a boat.

'Piracy'

Rights group Amnesty International criticised Israel for blocking the flotilla, saying it was an "act of intimidation intended to punish and silence critics of Israel's genocide and its unlawful blockade on Gaza".

Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war in Gaza, condemned the interception of the flotilla as a "crime of piracy and maritime terrorism".

With the war in Gaza dragging on, solidarity with the Palestinians has grown globally, with activists and increasingly governments condemning Israel for its conduct.

Spain and Italy, which both sent naval escorts to protect their citizens on board the flotilla, had urged the activists to halt before entering Israel's declared exclusion zone off Gaza, saying they would not be allowed to pass that mark.

The boats, with dozens of activists from around the world on board, initially set sail from several European ports.

After a 10-day stop in Tunisia, where organisers reported two drone attacks, the flotilla resumed its journey on September 15.

'Intimidation'

In Italy, which has already seen a general strike in support of the flotilla, hundreds of protesters turned out on Wednesday in Rome.

In Naples, demonstrators blocked trains at the main station for around an hour before being cleared by police.

Unions have called for another strike on Friday to urge stronger action from the government against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Turkey called the interception "an act of terrorism," and on Thursday said it had opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens on board the flotilla.

Israel blocked similar flotilla attempts in June and July.

Mandela's grandson

On Thursday, Spain summoned Israel's top representative in Madrid, the foreign minister said, saying that 65 Spaniards were travelling with the flotilla.

Spain's public prosecutor also launched an investigation into the interception, examining potential human rights violations that could constitute crimes against humanity.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum demanded the "immediate" repatriation of six Mexicans who were part of the flotilla, insisting they had "committed no crime".

But Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the attempt to reach Gaza.

"I continue to believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people," Meloni told reporters.

She earlier said the voyage could jeopardise US President Donald Trump's latest proposed Gaza peace plan, currently still under negotiation.

South Africa urged Israel to immediately release the activists, who include Mandla Mandela, the grandson of anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela.