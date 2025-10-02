European Stock Indices Close Mixed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Major European stock indices closed mixed Thursday, following a collective rise in the previous session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 2.98 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 567.60 points, after hitting an all-time high during the session.

The German DAX index closed up 308.94 points, or 1.28 percent, to reach 24,422.56 points, leading the gains among major regional stock exchanges.

The French CAC 40 index rose 89.68 points, or 1.13 percent, to close at 8,056.63 points.

Meanwhile, the British FTSE 100 index fell 18.70 points, or 0.20 percent, at the close, reaching 9,427.73 points, after hitting a record high during last Wednesday's session.