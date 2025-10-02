Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mutares Has Completed The Acquisition Of Kawneer EU


2025-10-02 11:05:34
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of Kawneer EU
02.10.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Kawneer EU

  • Leading provider of aluminum architectural window and façade systems
  • New platform acquisition to strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment

Munich, October 2, 2025 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has successfully completed the acquisition of the European business of Kawneer (“Kawneer EU”). The transaction strengthens the Mutares Engineering & Technology segment as a new platform acquisition.

Kawneer EU is a leading designer, manufacturer, supplier, and distributor of aluminum window and façade systems, operating through three country-focused business units in the Netherlands, France, and the UK, each with deep market penetration and long-standing customer relationships. The company employs over 400 people. With over 450 customers and four highly efficient facilities, the platform delivers comprehensive building envelope solutions, including windows, doors, sliders, curtain walls, and framing systems in residential and non-residential markets, making it a one-stop shop for customers.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.


The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ...

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: ...

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: ...

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail:

02.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2205524

End of News EQS News Service

2205524 02.10.2025 CET/CEST

MENAFN02102025004691010666ID1110144839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search