Mutares has completed the acquisition of Kawneer EU

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Kawneer EU



Leading provider of aluminum architectural window and façade systems New platform acquisition to strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment

Munich, October 2, 2025 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has successfully completed the acquisition of the European business of Kawneer (“Kawneer EU”). The transaction strengthens the Mutares Engineering & Technology segment as a new platform acquisition.

Kawneer EU is a leading designer, manufacturer, supplier, and distributor of aluminum window and façade systems, operating through three country-focused business units in the Netherlands, France, and the UK, each with deep market penetration and long-standing customer relationships. The company employs over 400 people. With over 450 customers and four highly efficient facilities, the platform delivers comprehensive building envelope solutions, including windows, doors, sliders, curtain walls, and framing systems in residential and non-residential markets, making it a one-stop shop for customers.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

