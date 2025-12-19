Rubio Says US Foreign Policy Rooted In National Interest

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States' foreign policy is undergoing a recalibration centered on clearly defined national interests.

“At the core of foreign policy needs to be the national interest of the United States,” Rubio said.

He said this does not mean ignoring global concerns.“That doesn't mean we don't care about what happens in the world,” Rubio said.

Rubio said resources are limited.“The United States and the taxpayer money should be spent in furtherance of our foreign policy,” he said and described a shift in approach.

“One of the assumptions that I think we had lost during this period of time is the notion of the national interest in our foreign policy,” Rubio said.

Rubio said prioritization is essential.“Resources has limited time and it has to be able to dedicate those resources and time through a process of prioritization,” he said.

He said foreign aid must align with US goals.“Foreign aid, which is not charity, is an act of the US taxpayer,” Rubio said.

Rubio said the administration has empowered regional bureaus.

“They are in many cases the ones that are suggesting and leading the response,” he said.

The Trump administration has argued that US foreign policy institutions were built for a different era and require reassessment.

The emphasis on national interest has shaped decisions on aid, alliances and diplomatic engagement, including in regions such as the Indo-Pacific, Middle East and Western Hemispher.