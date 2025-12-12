Uttarakhand Govt Orders Employees To Submit Asset Details By Dec 15

Uttarakhand Govt Orders Employees to Declare Assets

The Uttarakhand employees and officers have been directed to submit details of all their movable and immovable assets, including those of their family members, to the state Personnel Department by December 15.

Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagoli has instructed all department heads, secretaries, and their subordinate officers and employees to ensure that the required asset details are submitted to the Personnel Department within the stipulated timeline. Following directions from the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government has issued an order requiring asset details to include property owned at the time of appointment, as well as current holdings. Additionally, officials will be required to provide information on any asset increases every five years. The Officers and employees must also submit asset details of their spouse, dependent mother, father, son, daughter, or any other dependent relatives.

The Personnel Secretary further stated that failure to comply with the order will result in disciplinary action against the involved employees. All department heads and secretaries have been directed to ensure that the information is submitted by the specified deadline.

CM Dhami Sanctions Over Rs 210 Crore for Development

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved financial sanctions for various development projects, disaster management works, and the implementation of Chief Minister's announcements, amounting to more than Rs 210 crore, according to a CMO release.

Details of Sanctioned Projects

In line with the demands of various districts, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 7.24 crore for the procurement of 71 Bolero vehicles to ensure effective relief and rescue operations during disasters. Additionally, he has approved a project worth Rs 188.55 crore to construct a 7-km realignment of NH-109 as part of the Pantnagar Airport expansion.

The Chief Minister has also approved projects exceeding Rs 14 crore related to CM announcements. These include Rs 88.76 lakh for the construction of a link road from Harkot to Thamdi Kund and from Jalth to Phaguni Udyaar in Dharchula (Pithoragarh district), Rs 84.12 lakh for the construction of a 3.02-km motor road from Dobaata to Martali, and Rs 45.74 lakh for a C.C. link road from Nainipatal to Bhagwati Temple in Didihat constituency, the release stated.

Additionally, Rs 55.95 lakh has been approved for the construction of public tin sheds in the villages of Kandi, Chama, and Gata under Chakrata constituency in Dehradun district. In comparison, Rs 499.65 lakh has been sanctioned for installing 300 hand pumps in Khatima constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, the release stated. (ANI)

