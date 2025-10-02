Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Pursues Growth With Santa Fe And Satellites, Offers Upside In Gold Exploration And Development



Lahontan Gold is focused on unlocking value within projects that have historic production, existing infrastructure and jurisdictional support

The company's flagship project is Santa Fe, where it now pursues resource expansion, metallurgical optimization and permitting work Investors drawn to gold in 2025 will notice that juniors such as Lahontan offer a leveraged way to ride the metal's upside

Gold's resurgence in 2025 has captured investor attention, and Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is staking its claim in that momentum. This Canada-based exploration company holds four high-potential gold and silver properties in Nevada's Walker Lane, including the flagship Santa Fe Mine, and is actively advancing work on expansion, permitting and drilling. Drawing from past production and current upside potential, Lahontan is aiming to transform its Walker Lane footprint into a developer with meaningful scale.

Lahontan Gold is focused on unlocking value in oxide gold and silver systems within projects that have historic production, existing infrastructure and jurisdictional support (ibn/idTV3 ). The company's flagship project is Santa Fe, a past-producing, open-pit gold and silver mine where it now pursues...

