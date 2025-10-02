New Holland T7.270 Methane Power Tractor Now Available To Order

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH brand, New Holland , has unveiled the evolution of its T7 tractor range and reinforced its leadership in alternative fuels with an expanded sustainable product portfolio.

With the launch edition bearing New Holland's Blue Power livery, the T7.270 Methane Power CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) tractor, unveiled at Agritechnica 2023, now officially joins the New Holland range, taking the brand's alternative fuel technology further up the power scale, to benefit a broader range of farmers. Initially the tractor can be ordered in Europe from the end of 2025, with the first deliveries in spring 2026.

“The T7.270 Methane Power is ideal for biodigester operators running haulage tractor fleets,” said Darragh Mullin, New Holland T7 Long Wheelbase Global Product Manager.

The T7 Methane Power tractor can run on biomethane derived from livestock manure, supporting on-farm sustainability. In partnership with Bennamann, New Holland enables farms to capture, process and refine fugitive methane for use as fuel. This closed-loop system reduces emissions, cuts fertilizer use, and can even achieve a negative carbon footprint.

Find out more here