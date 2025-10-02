Cathay Signs Landmark Deal With Lufthansa

Dhaka: Cathay Group has handed Lufthansa Technik its largest-ever maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) contract, covering the Hong Kong airline's fleets of Boeing 747s and 777s.

Beginning in October, Lufthansa Technik will provide Total Component Maintenance under a power-by-the-hour arrangement for 20 747s and 52 777s.

The customized package is designed to maximize fleet availability while ensuring cost efficiency and operational flexibility for Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa says.

According to the Aviation Week Network Fleet Discovery database, Cathay Cargo operates 14 747-8Fs and six 747-400Fs. On the passenger side, the airline has 15 777-300s and 31 777-300ERs in active service, with two 777-300s and four 777-300ERs currently parked.

Cathay also holds orders for 35 777-9s, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

The carrier's Airbus fleet continues to be supported through Airbus' in-house Flight Hour Services program.

