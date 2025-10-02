Nextgen Digital Platforms Inc. Responds To OTC Markets Request On Recent Promotional Activity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) (“” or the“”) a digital asset and fintech platform bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Shares") traded on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") (operated by OTC Markets).

On September 29, 2025, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its Shares traded on the OTCQB, including the distribution of two newsletters (collectively, the "Promotional Materials") published by Gold Standard Media LLC (“GSM”), discussing the Company, its Bittensor business, and the digital assets market generally.

On July 28, 2025, the Company entered into an advertising agreement with GSM, whereby GSM would provide investor relations and advertising services to the Company. The Company was therefore aware of GSM's promotional activities respecting the Company since July 28, 2025. Accordingly, the Promotional Materials were paid for by the Company through its engagement of GSM.

The engagement of GSM, the nature of the relationship between the Company and GSM, as well as the compensation paid to GSM, was publicly disclosed in a news release on July 25, 2025, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ().

The Company provided GSM with publicly available sources of information for its marketing materials and management reviewed and approved the materials prepared by GSM prior to their dissemination, including to ensure factual accuracy. The Company does not believe the statements in the Promotional Materials were materially false or misleading. However, the Company notes that investing in the Company's securities involves certain risks and uncertainties which investors should review prior to making any investment decision. The Company encourages all investors to undertake proper due diligence and carefully consider all investment decisions. The Company directs potential investors to rely solely on its filings and disclosures made with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at .

The Company does not believe the promotional activities were the primary factor in any increase in trading volume in the common shares. Rather, the Company believes the promotional materials drew attention to the Company, causing an increase in investor interest and awareness of the Company.

After inquiry of management, other than as disclosed herein, no directors and control persons, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, or any third-party service providers have, directly or indirectly, been involved with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities.

Except as disclosed below, after inquiry of management, its officers, directors, any controlling shareholders, or any third-party service providers, the Company is not aware of any purchases or sales of the Shares in the past 90 days:

The CEO of the Company purchased 300,000 shares.

The Company has engaged the following third-party service providers to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related service within the last twelve months: Gold Standard Media, LLC (July 28, 2025), Tafin GmbH (May 15, 2025), Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (January 1,2025), Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (December 17, 2024), and Machai Capital Inc. (December 17, 2024).

The Company has not issued Shares, or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities, at prices constituting, at the time of issuance of such shares or convertible instruments, at a discount to the then current market price.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and shareholder value creation. NextGen also operates PCSections, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

For More Information:

Matthew Priebe, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 296-1994



...

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements contained herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's growth strategy, the potential impact of its TAO purchase and staking activities, expected revenue generation, and other future plans, constitute“forward-looking information.” Forward-looking information is frequently identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.

Investors are encouraged to consult the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive discussion of risk factors relevant to its business and operations.