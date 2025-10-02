403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the 29th ministerial committee meeting to follow up on the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Kuwait and China.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.
CAIRO - The 15th transport plane by the Kuwaiti Air Force arrived in Al-Arish Airport, northern Sinai, carrying 40 tons of food supplies for the Gaza Strip.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait has made a historic accomplishment posting in the Guinness World Record for the longest trans-continental robotic surgery over a 12.034.92-kilometer distance between Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital and the Brazilian Hospital Cruze Vermelha.
KUWAIT - The National Cyber Security Center and the Ministry of Interior launched the national campaign for cyber security, coinciding the Global Cybersecurity Day.
KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) is participating in the joint awareness campaign among the central banks of the GCC countries to combat financial cyber fraud, the CBK said.
BEIRUT - Kuwait has won a gold medal and two bronze ones in the West Asian Athletics Championship for the Youth organized in Lebanon.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the only method for ending the decades-long conflict.
MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty" with Iran came into effect today.
GENEVA - A new World Health Organization (WHO) report released revealed that nearly 42,000 people in the Gaza Strip, one in four of them children, are suffering from life-changing injuries as a result of the ongoing conflict.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation forces separated northern Gaza from the south of the strip and opened fire at vehicles boarding Palestinians fleeing the hot spots.
RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian man near the town of Beit Ur, west of Ramallah in the West Bank.
MADRID - Spanish cities witnessed wide scale demonstrations condemning the genocide against the Palestinian people and calling to cut off relations with the occupation entity.
LONDON - British Police updated casualty of an attack targeting a synagogue in Manchester saying two people were killed and three were injured in the incident. (end)
