Adentris Joins UC Berkeley's Health Engine Accelerator To Fast-Track Innovation In Clinical Documentation
EINPresswire/ -- Adentris (), a real-time quality assurance platform for medical documentation, today announced it has been accepted into the Health Engine accelerator, a UC Berkeley-based program designed to support healthtech ventures.
Joining Health Engine offers Adentris access to Berkeley’s deep network of mentors, clinical experts, investor connections, and talent pipelines. Over its three-month cohort, Adentris will receive structured support aimed at accelerating product development, and strengthening its position as a category leader in Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) automation.
“Health Engine’s mission to support startups at the intersection of technology and health aligns perfectly with our vision,” said Dmitry Karpov, Co-Founder & CEO of Adentris. “By joining this program, we gain access to world-class mentorship, clinician networks, and the Berkeley innovation ecosystem — all of which will help us scale faster and drive deeper adoption across health systems.”
About Adentris
Adentris is a real-time quality assurance platform for medical records. It ensures quality rules adherence, finds errors, suggests fixes, and prevents mistakes that cost US Hospitals more than $100B annually.
By continuously tracking payor and regulatory compliance rules — from CMS to Joint Commission to internal quality protocols — Adentris helps:
- Prevent revenue loss from denied insurance claims
- Reduce audit risk through full audit coverage
- Free clinicians, CDI and compliance teams from manual review workflows
- Deliver faster root-cause insights to guide quality improvements
About Health Engine
Health Engine is a startup accelerator hosted by UC Berkeley, focused on supporting early-stage healthtech and digital health companies. Alumni from Health Engine collectively have raised over $300 million, with a portfolio valuation exceeding $810 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
