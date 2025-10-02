Queens Car Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez Shares Guidance On What To Do After A Rear-End Collision

A recent article from K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. offers clear, practical guidance for anyone involved in a rear-end accident in Queens. The piece, authored by Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez ( ), addresses the immediate and critical steps victims should take to protect their health, rights, and future claims following such collisions.

A rear-end accident can leave victims shaken and uncertain. Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez emphasizes the importance of staying calm and acting quickly.“Start with safety,” she advises.“Check yourself and your passengers, get to a safe spot if you can, and call 911.” From there, Sanchez outlines the importance of exchanging information, documenting the scene with photos, seeking medical attention-even if symptoms aren't immediately apparent-and preserving all relevant records.

Rear-end collisions are common across Queens due to dense traffic, sudden stops, and frequent double parking. As a Queens car accident lawyer, Keetick L. Sanchez notes that these crashes can cause a wide range of injuries, including whiplash, back strain, herniated discs, and concussions. Often, symptoms don't appear until days later, making early medical evaluations essential.

"Every action you take after such an accident can significantly impact the outcome of any legal proceedings or claims you pursue,” says Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez, highlighting the weight of these first decisions. Victims are also urged to be cautious in their communications with insurance companies. Giving only the basic facts and avoiding speculation about fault can help avoid future disputes.

The article breaks down New York's no-fault insurance rules, which require a person's own insurance to cover medical expenses and other financial losses, regardless of fault. While this system helps ensure quicker payments, Sanchez points out that it can be confusing, especially when trying to figure out what's covered and what isn't. For example, claims for pain and suffering are only allowed if the victim meets New York's“serious injury” threshold.

Filing the proper paperwork is also crucial. New York State law requires that victims submit Form MV-104 to the DMV within ten days of the crash if anyone was injured or property damage exceeds $1,000. Failure to do so could result in a suspended license or even misdemeanor charges. Sanchez explains how a lawyer can help ensure this form is filed correctly and on time, while also requesting the police accident report (MV-104A) and supporting insurance claims.

The article also covers common tactics insurance adjusters may use to minimize payouts. These include low settlement offers, questioning the extent of injuries, or simply delaying the process to pressure victims into accepting less. In these situations, having a legal advocate like Keetick L. Sanchez can make a major difference. She handles the paperwork, tracks deadlines, and communicates with insurers, allowing clients to focus on recovery.

Under New York law, the statute of limitations for filing a personal injury claim is three years from the date of the accident. Sanchez encourages victims to act promptly to preserve evidence and avoid missing the legal deadline. She also clarifies how comparative negligence can impact a case, as fault isn't always entirely on the driver who rear-ended another. For example, if the front driver braked suddenly without reason, liability could be shared.

The article further outlines what damages may be claimed, from medical bills and lost income to pain and suffering and even punitive damages in cases of reckless behavior. Calculating these costs accurately is key to ensuring victims are properly compensated, and Sanchez walks her clients through this process with care and precision.

Rear-end accidents can be overwhelming, but having a clear plan helps. The article encourages victims to document everything, stay within required timelines, and seek legal guidance early. These steps help ensure a stronger legal position, whether negotiating with insurers or pursuing a claim in court.

For those recovering from a rear-end collision, Keetick L. Sanchez and the team at K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. offer support in plain language.“We can help with medical referrals, deal with adjusters, and pursue the compensation you're owed,” the article states. Sanchez's goal is to ease the burden so clients can focus on healing while their legal interests are protected.

Victims of rear-end collisions in Queens deserve straightforward guidance and reliable support. Keetick L. Sanchez offers both, helping clients understand the law and navigate the legal system with clarity and confidence.

