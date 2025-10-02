AGAIT International: Atlanta Tech Powerhouse Driving Innovation Across Industries

Atlanta, GA - AGAIT Holdings, DBA AGAIT International, is making waves in the tech world with a bold mission: to revolutionize industries through innovation, community empowerment, and transformative technology.

Founded by Ja'von L. Watson and Joyleena S. Watson, AGAIT International is a fast-growing Atlanta-based tech company dedicated to solving social and economic challenges through creative business and digital solutions. The company develops and manages platforms across multiple sectors-including events, entertainment, messaging, mental health, rehabilitation, and social media-with product launches expected between November 2025 and January 2027.

AGAIT's standout portfolio includes:



My Event Advisor – a one-stop event planning and management platform for ticketing, vendor booking, and venue coordination.

MEA Chyme – an innovative communication and messaging solution.

Zipplign Media – a dynamic social media platform built for creators to express, connect, and set trends.

XO Advisors – a life-changing platform designed to support underserved communities, offering resources for housing, employment, financial planning, and rehabilitation. Outlet – a soon-to-launch wellness and lifestyle solution designed to address mental health needs.

Through custom app development, app management, and app marketing services, AGAIT International provides clients with tailor-made solutions that improve efficiency, user engagement, and growth. Their process emphasizes protection of intellectual property, seamless collaboration, and market-driven strategies.

Beyond technology, the company is also creating opportunities: with plans to generate jobs in finance, tech, HR, and management, AGAIT is positioning itself as both an innovator and an economic engine in its community.

"We're not just building apps-we're building pathways to empowerment," said Ja'von L. Watson, Co-Founder and CEO. "AGAIT International exists to tackle real-world problems, improve industries, and create opportunities that last."

From streamlining events to bridging social gaps, AGAIT International is more than a tech company-it's a movement. With its eyes set firmly on 2026 and beyond, the company is committed to reshaping industries and lives, one solution at a time.

AGAIT International is now offering individuals and businesses the opportunity to invest in its products or entire company as the tech industry presents many returns over the next few years.

For more information, contact:

AGAIT Holdings

Email: ...

Phone: (678) 672-8030

Web: