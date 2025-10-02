Suffolk County Criminal Defense Lawyer Jason Bassett Clarifies When Defendants Enter Pleas Of“Guilty” Or“Not Guilty”

Suffolk County, NY - Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) issued detailed guidance explaining when defendants in New York and federal courts actually enter pleas of“Guilty” or“Not Guilty.” The Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer outlines the stages of arraignment, plea hearings, and discovery timelines, providing the public with clear information about how plea decisions occur and why timing matters for case strategy.

In New York state courts, defendants typically plead“Not Guilty” at arraignment for indicted felonies, misdemeanors, and violations, while unindicted felonies proceed by general denial at arraignment followed by a formal“Not Guilty” plea if a Grand Jury returns an indictment. In federal court, the“Not Guilty” plea is generally entered at the initial appearance. According to Bassett, the plea of“Guilty” usually occurs later in the process after counsel has reviewed discovery and evaluated negotiations, a point of emphasis in the firm's latest guidance from a Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer focused on safeguarding rights through informed decision-making.

The firm's advisory further distinguishes plea hearings from plea bargains. A plea hearing is a formal court proceeding before a judge, whereas a plea bargain is an informal negotiation that may lead to reduced charges or sentencing concessions. More than 90 percent of criminal cases resolve through negotiated outcomes rather than trial, underscoring the importance of early case assessment and disciplined preparation by a Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer. The guidance explains that misdemeanor matters often include a plea at the initial appearance, while felony matters may involve a preliminary hearing, status conferences, and pretrial conferences before any final plea is entered.

Discovery access is central to informed pleas. At the federal level, defense counsel typically receives discovery prior to substantive plea negotiations. In New York state courts, prosecutors must provide discovery no later than 15 days after arraignment, with a possible 30-day extension upon court permission. If a state prosecutor makes a pre-indictment offer requiring a plea to a crime, all discovery must be disclosed not less than three calendar days before the offer's expiration. For indicted felonies and misdemeanors, any offer requiring a plea to a crime must be accompanied by discovery disclosures not less than seven calendar days prior to the expiration date. The firm's guidance also notes that on open matters, appearances commonly occur about once per month, during which attorneys address negotiations, motions, schedules, and potential hearings.

The release highlights practical considerations that often influence plea discussions. Voluntary counseling related to substance use or mental health can demonstrate early rehabilitation and may support more favorable resolutions. Cooperation with authorities remains a highly fact-specific decision that should occur only with counsel's involvement; potential benefits must be weighed against case strength and associated risks. Charge reductions can occur when evidentiary weaknesses are identified or through motion practice, and plea agreements frequently involve reduced counts. The firm also cautions that a guilty plea carries collateral consequences, including employment barriers, licensing issues, housing challenges, immigration impacts for non-citizens, and potential effects on family matters.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

The Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. represents individuals across Suffolk County and Long Island in state and federal criminal matters. The firm handles DWI, drug offenses, violent crimes, white-collar investigations, and post-indictment litigation, as well as matters involving alleged excessive force and false arrest. Led by Jason Bassett, Esq., a former prosecutor with more than 21 years of practice, the firm delivers courtroom advocacy and focused case management from arraignment through trial. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060 or visit the firm's website to schedule a confidential case review.

