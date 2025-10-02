Austin Lymphatic Surpasses 400 Five-Star Google Reviews

MENAFN - GetNews) Leading lymphatic care provider marks milestone in patient satisfaction across two Austin locations

Austin, Texas - Oct 02, 2025 - Austin Lymphatic has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 400 five-star Google reviews across its two Austin-area clinics. The achievement reflects sustained patient satisfaction with the company's specialized lymphatic care and post-surgical recovery services.

The clinics offer a comprehensive range of services, including manual lymphatic drainage for wellness and autoimmune support, pre- and post-surgical lymphatic care with scar-management protocols, lymphedema maintenance, oncology recovery support, and pelvic floor therapy. Additional treatment modalities include Dolphin Microcurrent and vagus nerve stimulation for managing swelling and scar tissue.

"Reaching 400 five-star reviews is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our patients place in us," said Jessica Johnson. "We remain committed to expanding access to specialized lymphatic care throughout Central Texas."

Patients can review detailed service information and book appointments online through the company website at austinlymph .

Austin Lymphatic LLC was established in Texas on December 21, 2018, and has since become a leading provider of lymphatic therapy services in the Austin area. The company specializes in manual lymphatic drainage, post-surgical recovery, and comprehensive lymphatic care.

Website: austinlymp

Phone: (512) 751-8146

5750 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 1715 S Capital of Texas Hwy #200C, Austin, TX 78746