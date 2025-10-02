Austin Lymphatic Surpasses 400 Five-Star Google Reviews
Austin, Texas - Oct 02, 2025 - Austin Lymphatic has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 400 five-star Google reviews across its two Austin-area clinics. The achievement reflects sustained patient satisfaction with the company's specialized lymphatic care and post-surgical recovery services.
The clinics offer a comprehensive range of services, including manual lymphatic drainage for wellness and autoimmune support, pre- and post-surgical lymphatic care with scar-management protocols, lymphedema maintenance, oncology recovery support, and pelvic floor therapy. Additional treatment modalities include Dolphin Microcurrent and vagus nerve stimulation for managing swelling and scar tissue.
"Reaching 400 five-star reviews is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our patients place in us," said Jessica Johnson. "We remain committed to expanding access to specialized lymphatic care throughout Central Texas."
Patients can review detailed service information and book appointments online through the company website at austinlymph .
About Austin Lymphatic
Austin Lymphatic LLC was established in Texas on December 21, 2018, and has since become a leading provider of lymphatic therapy services in the Austin area. The company specializes in manual lymphatic drainage, post-surgical recovery, and comprehensive lymphatic care.
Contact
Website: austinlymp
Phone: (512) 751-8146
Locations:
5750 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731
1715 S Capital of Texas Hwy #200C, Austin, TX 78746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment