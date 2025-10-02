Two Canadians Just Reinvented The Hand Warmer With A Bright Yellow Pouch Called PREFIRE.

MENAFN - GetNews)Hand warmers haven't changed in decades - until now. Toronto entrepreneurs Scott Boniface and Ryan Bannon have launched PREFIRE, a bright yellow pouch that delivers 8+ hours of steady heat while doubling as a modern ritual of calm, clarity, and comfort.







More than warmth, PREFIRE is designed to help people pause. Each compostable pouch generates reliable heat that keeps hands warm, but the real innovation is how it's used: as a way to reset mentally.“It's an emotional support pouch,” says co-founder Scott Boniface.“It gives you something to hold, focus on, and breathe with - whether you're on set, outdoors, or just taking a moment for yourself.”

The idea sparked when Boniface and Bannon noticed esports pros clutching disposable hand warmers between matches. The benefit wasn't just physical - it was psychological. PREFIRE expands that insight beyond gaming into everyday life: a pocket-sized way to center yourself during stressful moments.

Hand warmers are typically viewed as disposable, utilitarian products. PREFIRE flips that expectation with bold design and cultural relevance. Inspired by Virgil Abloh's“3% Rule,” the founders created a pouch that people actually want to be seen with: unmistakably bright yellow, soft to the touch, and compostable. Seasonal colorways and collectible stickers tap into modern culture's love of objects that are both useful and expressive.







“Hand warmers haven't been reimagined in years,” says Bannon.“We wanted to prove that even the simplest products can be redesigned for modern life. People pick it up for the heat, but they come back because it makes them feel better.”

PREFIRE arrives at a time when wellness culture is booming. From mindfulness apps to energy drinks, people are searching for rituals that help them feel grounded. PREFIRE offers a refreshingly tactile, affordable way to pause - and has already been spotted in esports arenas, on film sets, and at international climbing competitions.







PREFIRE Instant Heat Pouches deliver quick, consistent heat for eight to twelve hours. More than warmth, PREFIRE is a ritual: a bright yellow, compostable pouch that helps people reset and lock in. Founded in Toronto by entrepreneurs Scott Boniface and Ryan Bannon, PREFIRE is disrupting an overlooked category with premium design, community-driven culture, and a contemporary brand built for the way people live today.

